Tuesday, December 2, 2025
GUYANA MOVES TO SECURE NEW TWICE-A-YEAR HIV PREVENTION DRUG

GEORGETOWN – The Government of Guyana is moving to secure access to Lenacapavir, a breakthrough HIV-prevention medicine that requires only two injections per year. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony confirmed on Tuesday that discussions are underway with international partners to position Guyana for early access once the drug becomes affordable for developing countries.

Lenacapavir, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead, is currently priced at more than US$25,000 per person annually in the United States. But thanks to a new global access agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Unitaid, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and Wits RHI, the cost is expected to fall dramatically to about US$40 per year beginning in 2027 for low- and middle-income countries.

“That would be a game-changer,” Dr. Anthony said. “You take one injection and for six months, you don’t need anything else, you’re protected.”

He noted that the government hopes the drug becoming off-patent within the next two years will allow Guyana to benefit from the reduced pricing. “We’re working with our partners to see how soon we can access it,” he added.

Scientific data has fuelled optimism. Results from the PURPOSE 2 trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed Lenacapavir to be 96–100% effective in preventing HIV infection. UNAIDS has projected that if 20 million people at highest risk, including sex workers, people who inject drugs, vulnerable women and girls, and men who have sex with men, gain access, the drug could significantly accelerate global efforts to end AIDS by 2030.

Last year, Guyana recorded approximately 449 new HIV infections, with young adults representing a significant share of cases. Dr. Anthony stressed that while the country continues pushing toward its goal of ending new HIV transmissions by 2030, stigma and late testing remain major obstacles.

Currently, Guyana offers oral PrEP, a daily or periodic medication that prevents HIV, free of cost.

“You don’t have to wait until you are infected,” Dr. Anthony urged. “If your lifestyle puts you at risk, come in and get PrEP. We want to protect you now.”

As Guyana prepares for the arrival of long-acting prevention tools, public health authorities say innovation and accessibility must go hand-in-hand to ensure every citizen can benefit from medical advances.

