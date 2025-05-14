POLICE LOOKING AT ALL ‘THEORIES AND POSSIBILITIES’,CRIME CHIEF ON ADRIANA YOUNGE’S INVESTIGATION

Top CID Official Breaks Silence on Adriana Young Investigation: “No Evidence Will Be Disregarded”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

As the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Young continues, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Wendell Blanhum has publicly addressed the case for the first time, assuring the public that no lead or piece of evidence will be overlooked.

Blanhum told reporters that the CID has assigned its most seasoned investigators to the high-profile case and that the team has been given clear instructions to remain objective and to examine all possible theories.

“What I can say is that our investigators—we have selected the best to work on this matter. They’re very objective, and I’ve instructed them to ensure that they do not disregard any information or evidence during this probe,” Blanhum stated.

The CID chief said that once all relevant evidence has been collected, a comprehensive case file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the next steps.

“The detectives are currently examining several possibilities and theories. At the end of the day, those theories will be evaluated against the evidence and facts we have in our possession,” he explained.

Blanhum confirmed that investigators have video footage believed to have captured the moments just before or during the time Adriana was reported missing. The footage is now under forensic review.

DNA samples were also obtained from Adriana Young and hotel owner Bhojnarine Bhola and sent to the Mount Sinai Health System in New York for advanced forensic analysis. The results are still pending.

As part of the ongoing probe, Bhola—the owner of the Double Day International Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, where Adriana’s body was discovered—was taken into custody but later released. He is currently required to report to the police daily and has been blacklisted from leaving the country by immigration authorities.

Adriana Young was reported missing on April 23, 2025, during a family trip to the hotel. Her lifeless body was found the next morning in the hotel’s swimming pool, despite initial police reports that she had left the premises in a vehicle—claims that were later retracted.

As public interest and skepticism grow, the CID’s transparency and thoroughness in this matter will be critical to restoring public confidence.

