PRESIDENT ALI TELLS INVESTORS TO LEAVE COMFORT ZONES AND TAP INTO HINTERLAND POTENTIAL

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali is urging investors, particularly those with available capital, to look beyond the coastland and move aggressively to tap into the growing opportunities emerging in Guyana’s hinterland communities. Speaking in the Rupununi, the Head of State made a direct appeal to business people in Georgetown, Region Four, and across the country to partner with villages and farmers and take advantage of the incentives already being offered by the Government.

In his remarks, President Ali said the time has come for investors to move out of their comfort zones and begin putting resources into areas where land, opportunity and community support already exist. He pointed to the Government’s tax incentives, including zero corporate tax in certain areas, as part of the push to attract investment deeper into the country. According to the President, the aim is to encourage business people to work alongside villages and farmers in expanding production and unlocking long-term economic potential.

Ali made it clear that he wants to see action, not just discussion, as Guyana continues to develop. In a pointed message, he said the country’s future will be built by people who are prepared to do the work and seize the opportunities in front of them, rather than simply talk about development. He argued that the opportunities are already there for those willing to act, and suggested that too many investors are still hesitating when they should be moving boldly.

The President also sought to reassure potential investors that they would not be entering these ventures alone. He said the Government, the communities and the people on the ground are ready to support investment once business people are prepared to commit. Framing the moment as one that demands boldness and innovation, Ali said this is exactly the kind of thinking needed to drive Guyana’s next phase of growth, especially in areas like the Rupununi where vast potential remains to be fully developed.

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