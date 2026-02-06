FOUR LIVES LOST IN TRAGIC CARGO VESSEL INCIDENT

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A cloud of grief settled over Georgetown Wednesday evening following a tragic industrial accident aboard a cargo vessel docked at a Water Street wharf. Four crew members lost their lives in a sudden and harrowing sequence of events in the ship’s engine room area.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on February 4, 2026, aboard the MV Captain Virat (also reported as a split barge owned by Guyana Port Inc.), which was moored at the Courtney Benn Wharf in Cummingsburg.

Chain of Events in Confined Space

According to preliminary police reports, the tragedy began when two crew members entered a dry space in the lower section of the vessel near the engine room to conduct an inspection or repairs. They reportedly were overcome by suspected noxious fumes—believed by investigators to potentially be carbon monoxide or chemical gases from a tank—and collapsed instantly.

In a desperate and heroic attempt to save their colleagues, the remaining two crew members entered the confined space one by one, only to be overcome by the same toxic atmosphere.

The Deceased

The victims have been identified as:

Nerwaine Persaud , 57, Boat Captain (Cummings Lodge, ECD)

, 57, Boat Captain (Cummings Lodge, ECD) Getindra Sanchara , 25, Engineer (Cummings Lodge, ECD)

, 25, Engineer (Cummings Lodge, ECD) Dominique Alexis , 33, Seaman (De Kinderen, WCD)

, 33, Seaman (De Kinderen, WCD) Brandon Deonarine, 18, Seaman (Support, EBD)

Reports indicate that Brandon Deonarine was the nephew of Captain Nerwaine Persaud, adding a deeper layer of tragedy to the loss for the affected families.

Official Investigation Underway

Emergency Medical Technicians and the Guyana Fire Service responded to the alarm raised by other crew members. The four men were extracted from the vessel and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A multi-agency probe is now active, involving:

The Guyana Police Force: Initial examinations found no marks of violence, and no foul play is currently suspected.

Initial examinations found no marks of violence, and no foul play is currently suspected. The Ministry of Labour (Occupational Health and Safety Department): Investigating potential breaches in safety protocols and the nature of the chemical exposure.

Investigating potential breaches in safety protocols and the nature of the chemical exposure. Maritime Authorities: Processing the vessel once safety clearance is obtained to ensure the area is no longer hazardous.

Post-mortem examinations are pending to confirm the exact cause of death. Relatives gathered at the GPHC mortuary Wednesday night remained in a state of shock, awaiting answers as to how a routine shift ended in such devastating loss.

