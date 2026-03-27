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PRESIDENT ALI LODGES COMPLAINT OVER CHARGES INSTITUTED BY SURINAMESE AUTHORITIES FOR USE OF THE CORENTYNE RIVER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“A Troubling Development”: President Ali Lodges Formal Protest Over Suriname’s New Corentyne River Fees

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Relations between Guyana and its eastern neighbor, Suriname, faced a sudden chill on Thursday morning, March 26, 2026, after President Dr. Irfaan Ali revealed that Surinamese authorities have begun instituting charges for the use of the Corentyne River.

The surprise move, which specifically targets timber and quarry operators, has prompted an immediate formal protest from the Government of Guyana, with the President warning that such “arbitrary” barriers could undermine years of diplomatic and economic cooperation.

The “Reciprocity” Reminder

In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, President Ali expressed deep concern about the impact these new fees will have on bilateral trade. While acknowledging that Suriname holds full jurisdiction over the Corentyne River, he pointedly reminded Paramaribo of the “openness” Surinamese investors enjoy in Guyana.

  • Non-Discrimination: The President highlighted that Surinamese businesses operate within the Guyanese economy without “undue restriction” or discrimination.
  • The Principle of Reciprocity: He stressed that the relationship between the two nations is built on mutual benefit, implying that if Guyana remains open to Surinamese business, the same predictability should be extended to Guyanese operators using the river.
  • Economic Impact: The fees create “unnecessary barriers to commerce,” particularly for heavy industries such as logging and mining that rely on the waterway for transportation.

A Risk to Private Sector Confidence

The timing of the new charges is particularly sensitive, as both nations are currently collaborating on the multi-million-dollar Corentyne River Bridge project. President Ali lamented that these measures risk:

  1. Undermining Business Confidence: Investors require “predictable and fair operating conditions” to thrive.
  2. Straining Friendly Relations: The move was described as being contrary to the “spirit of dialogue and mutual respect” that has recently characterized the Ali-Santokhi administration.
  3. Threatening Trade Targets: Strengthening bilateral trade remains a key shared objective that these fees could directly hinder.

Next Steps: Awaiting a Response

The Government of Guyana has formally lodged its protest and is currently awaiting an explanation from the Surinamese authorities.

“We expect that the Surinamese authorities will reconsider and ultimately desist from any actions that may be perceived as arbitrary or detrimental to our shared objective of deepening cooperation.”President Irfaan Ali

At a Glance: The Corentyne River Dispute

FeatureDetails
TriggerSuriname instituting fees for river usage.
Primary TargetsTimber and Quarry operators.
Guyana’s StanceFormal Protest lodged; calls for “Reciprocity.”
Legal ContextSuriname has jurisdiction over the river, but Guyana seeks “fair use” agreements.
StatusAwaiting diplomatic response from Paramaribo.

Diplomacy on the Brink?

As the private sector in both countries grows more integrated, the Corentyne River remains the lifeblood of cross-border trade. Whether this is a temporary administrative change or a deeper shift in Surinamese policy remains to be seen. For now, the “good neighborly relations” often touted by both leaders are facing their toughest test yet in 2026.

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