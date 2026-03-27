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WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN SOPHIA YARD — POLICE PROBE CIRCUMSTANCES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

SOPHIA, GEORGETOWN — Detectives from the Guyana Police Force have launched a full-scale investigation following the discovery of a 42-year-old woman’s body in her yard early Thursday morning, March 26, 2026. The victim, identified as Shelly Liverpool, popularly known as “Cookie,” was found motionless at her residence in B Field, Sophia, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

While authorities are awaiting a post-mortem examination, family and friends are already crying foul, alleging that “Cookie” may have been the victim of a calculated crime.

The Discovery at 06:46 hrs

The grim discovery was made around 0:46 AM on Thursday after a relative became concerned when Liverpool failed to answer his calls.

  • Lying Face Down: Upon checking the yard, the relative found Liverpool lying face down on the ground.
  • Emergency Response: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned to the scene, but Liverpool showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead where she lay.
  • The Last Sighting: Investigators have determined that Liverpool was last seen alive at approximately 8:30 PM on Wednesday evening, leaving a 10-hour window where her whereabouts and interactions remain unknown.

“My Friend Was Murdered”: Allegations of Foul Play

While the police have not yet officially classified the death as a homicide, Liverpool’s close friend, Stacey Robinson, told reporters she is certain that “Cookie” did not die of natural causes.

“My friend tell me a lot… I am suspicious. My friend was murdered. I’d like justice for Shelly Liverpool, aka Cookie.”Stacey Robinson

According to Robinson, Liverpool had recently confided in her about personal matters that have now led the friend to believe she was targeted. These claims are being treated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Forensic Evidence and CCTV Review

During a preliminary examination of the body at the scene, investigators spotted a notable physical injury:

  • Facial Abrasion: A visible abrasion was found under Liverpool’s left eye, though it remains unclear if the injury was sustained during a fall or a physical struggle.
  • Surveillance: Police have already processed the yard and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from several cameras in the immediate vicinity to track any movement in or out of the property during the night.
  • Interrogations: Several persons, including neighbors and those close to the victim, have already been taken in for questioning.

At a Glance: The Shelly Liverpool Investigation

FeatureDetails
VictimShelly Liverpool (“Cookie”), Age 42
LocationB Field, Sophia, Georgetown
Time of DiscoveryThursday, March 26, 2026, at 06:46 hrs
Physical FindingsBody found face down; abrasion under left eye
Current StatusOngoing Investigation; CCTV being reviewed
Funeral ParlourMemorial Gardens Funeral Parlour

Awaiting the Autopsy

The body of Shelly Liverpool has been transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour, where a pathologist is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Until then, the “B Field” community remains on edge, waiting to see if the bruises on “Cookie’s” face tell a story of an accident or an act of violence.

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