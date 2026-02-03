Wednesday, February 4, 2026
HomeNewsMEDIA BARRED FROM COVERAGE OF DAY ONE OF NATIONAL BUDGET DEBATES, SPEAKER...
NewsPolitics

MEDIA BARRED FROM COVERAGE OF DAY ONE OF NATIONAL BUDGET DEBATES, SPEAKER TRIES TO POLISH SITUATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
103

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has formally expressed deep concern over new restrictions imposed on media coverage of the 2026 Budget Debates in Guyana’s National Assembly, warning that the measures threaten transparency and press freedom.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GPA said the limitations represent a significant departure from long-standing parliamentary practice. In previous years, up to 17 journalists were allowed inside the Parliament Buildings to cover budget debates. Under the new arrangements, however, only five journalists are permitted inside the parliamentary Dome at any one time, despite its expanded capacity.

The association also raised concerns about strict identification requirements, which it said further complicate access for media professionals. According to the GPA, these protocols undermine news organisations’ ability to provide comprehensive, timely coverage of one of the country’s most important parliamentary proceedings.

Adding to the challenges, media houses no longer have access to a direct camera feed from inside the Dome. Instead, they must rely on a video link provided by the Department of Public Information, which journalists say is frequently interrupted, affecting accuracy and real-time reporting.

The GPA stressed that a free and unfettered press is central to democratic governance, enabling accountability and ensuring citizens are fully informed about national decision-making. It strongly criticised Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, describing the restrictions as a direct challenge to press freedom. The association has called for an urgent review and reversal of the measures to restore full media access and reaffirm Guyana’s commitment to open and transparent parliamentary proceedings.

Several journalists have also publicly condemned the restrictions. These include News Room’s Kurt Campbell and Fareeza Hannif, as well as News Source’s Gordon Moseley. Former journalists Janelle Persaud and Bibi Khatoon, along with commentator Robin Singh, also criticised the move, characterising it as an attack on media freedom.

The GPA further noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliament Office had assured media stakeholders that coverage would not be restricted. At that time, cameras were permitted inside the Dome, and there were no limitations on filming or conducting interviews outside the parliamentary chamber.

At the opening of Monday’s sitting, Speaker Nadir sought to justify the new arrangements, stating that the number of media personnel allowed inside had been increased from five to seven and citing high demand for access. He described concerns raised by sections of the media as a “narrative” and said parliamentary staff were monitoring attendance due to the volume of requests.

Despite this explanation, the GPA and several media practitioners maintain that the restrictions erode press freedom and weaken public oversight of parliamentary proceedings, particularly during critical budget debates.

Previous article
PRESIDENT ALI LECTURES BELIZE PARLIAMENT ON ACCOUNTABILITY AND DEMOCRACY
Next article
MP PANDAY PINPOINTS “POLITICAL LOYALISTS” AS CAUSE OF SUGAR INDUSTRY DECLINE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HOME REBUILDING PROCESS FOR BV E C D OCTOGENARIAN STALLED

NO ROOM FOR THEATRICS AND POLITICAL GAMES, THE AMERINDIAN HOSTEL CRISIS...