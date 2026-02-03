MEDIA BARRED FROM COVERAGE OF DAY ONE OF NATIONAL BUDGET DEBATES, SPEAKER TRIES TO POLISH SITUATION

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has formally expressed deep concern over new restrictions imposed on media coverage of the 2026 Budget Debates in Guyana’s National Assembly, warning that the measures threaten transparency and press freedom.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GPA said the limitations represent a significant departure from long-standing parliamentary practice. In previous years, up to 17 journalists were allowed inside the Parliament Buildings to cover budget debates. Under the new arrangements, however, only five journalists are permitted inside the parliamentary Dome at any one time, despite its expanded capacity.

The association also raised concerns about strict identification requirements, which it said further complicate access for media professionals. According to the GPA, these protocols undermine news organisations’ ability to provide comprehensive, timely coverage of one of the country’s most important parliamentary proceedings.

Adding to the challenges, media houses no longer have access to a direct camera feed from inside the Dome. Instead, they must rely on a video link provided by the Department of Public Information, which journalists say is frequently interrupted, affecting accuracy and real-time reporting.

The GPA stressed that a free and unfettered press is central to democratic governance, enabling accountability and ensuring citizens are fully informed about national decision-making. It strongly criticised Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, describing the restrictions as a direct challenge to press freedom. The association has called for an urgent review and reversal of the measures to restore full media access and reaffirm Guyana’s commitment to open and transparent parliamentary proceedings.

Several journalists have also publicly condemned the restrictions. These include News Room’s Kurt Campbell and Fareeza Hannif, as well as News Source’s Gordon Moseley. Former journalists Janelle Persaud and Bibi Khatoon, along with commentator Robin Singh, also criticised the move, characterising it as an attack on media freedom.

The GPA further noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliament Office had assured media stakeholders that coverage would not be restricted. At that time, cameras were permitted inside the Dome, and there were no limitations on filming or conducting interviews outside the parliamentary chamber.

At the opening of Monday’s sitting, Speaker Nadir sought to justify the new arrangements, stating that the number of media personnel allowed inside had been increased from five to seven and citing high demand for access. He described concerns raised by sections of the media as a “narrative” and said parliamentary staff were monitoring attendance due to the volume of requests.

Despite this explanation, the GPA and several media practitioners maintain that the restrictions erode press freedom and weaken public oversight of parliamentary proceedings, particularly during critical budget debates.

