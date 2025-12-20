Saturday, December 20, 2025
PRESIDENT ALI “JOCULARLY” SPOKE ABOUT CASH GRANT,CASH GRANTS NEED PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL – JAGDEO

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has sought to temper public expectations surrounding a possible Christmas cash payout, insisting that the Government never promised a cash grant for the 2025 holiday season.

Speaking during a press conference at Freedom House, Jagdeo clarified that while a $100,000 cash grant is planned, it is slated for inclusion in the 2026 National Budget and was never intended as a Christmas distribution this year. He emphasized that neither the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) election manifesto nor the current national budget makes provision for a year-end cash payout.

According to the Vice President, implementing a cash grant before Christmas would be impractical, noting that the previous distribution exercise took several months to complete and was affected by administrative hurdles and attempted fraud. He stressed that any new cash grant programme must first receive parliamentary approval before it can be implemented.

Jagdeo also addressed public interpretations of comments made by President Irfaan Ali during the election campaign, when the Head of State jokingly suggested that Guyanese might receive Christmas money “if you behave yourself.” The Vice President said the remark was made in a light-hearted manner and has since been taken out of context.

Defending the scale and timing of the proposed $100,000 grant, Jagdeo said it must be considered within the wider framework of government spending priorities. He pointed to significant investments planned over the next five years in housing, wages, pensions and social support, which he said will collectively amount to hundreds of billions of dollars and are designed to improve the overall standard of living for citizens.

On Wednesday night, President Irfaan Ali confirmed that there will be no additional cash transfer in 2025, reiterating instead that the $100,000 cash grant for Guyanese aged 18 and older will be included in the 2026 Budget, expected to be presented early next year.

