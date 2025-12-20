Saturday, December 20, 2025
‘ I AM NOT SICK’, VP JAGDEO SHUTS DOWN RUMORS ABOUT ILL-HEALTH

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has firmly dismissed circulating rumours regarding his health, stating unequivocally that he is not ill and is not undergoing any form of medical treatment.

Addressing the matter during the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) press conference on Thursday, Mr. Jagdeo responded directly to claims that he has been replaced by an impersonator and is secretly battling a serious illness. He rejected suggestions that someone else has been appearing publicly in his place, including speculation about an individual referred to as “Dilip.”

The Vice President described the rumours as baseless, malicious and politically motivated, accusing sections of the political opposition of deliberately spreading misinformation to mislead the public and sow confusion.

Mr. Jagdeo categorically denied claims that he has been diagnosed with cancer, stressing that there is no truth whatsoever to the assertions circulating on social media and in political circles.

He maintained that he remains fully engaged in national politics and continues to play an active role in the administration and the work of the PPP/C. While acknowledging that he has reduced some public appearances, the Vice President said this should not be misconstrued as a sign of ill health.

According to Mr. Jagdeo, the decision to limit certain engagements is based on how he chooses to allocate his time and responsibilities, not on any medical condition. He emphasized that he remains focused on governance, policy matters and advancing the work of the government.

The Vice President reiterated that the claims surrounding his health have no factual basis and urged the public to disregard what he described as reckless and irresponsible speculation.

PRESIDENT ALI "JOCULARLY" SPOKE ABOUT CASH GRANT,CASH GRANTS NEED PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL – JAGDEO
