Friday, February 21, 2025
ENERGY CONFERENCE RECEIVES POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
International Investment in Guyana:

As the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025 continues, Nightly News’ Antonio Dey caught up with patrons and exhibitors, who shared positive feedback about this year’s event.

Many attendees highlighted the expanding opportunities in the energy sector, the high level of international participation, and the valuable networking and investment prospects the expo has fostered. Exhibitors also praised the organization and engagement, noting that the conference has become a key platform for industry discussions and growth.

With renewed focus on energy diversification, sustainability, and technological advancements, this year’s event is being hailed as a success in advancing Guyana’s energy landscape.

Antonio Dey has more from the conference floor.

JAGDEO CONFIRMS NO DISCUSSION WITH U.S ON ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS
PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR RIGOROUS MIGRATION POLICY AMID REGIONAL CRISIS
