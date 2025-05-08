‘PREMATURE TO SAY ADRIANA DROWNED’ATTORNEYS ARGUE THAT A TOXICOLOGY REPORT IS ALSO NEEDED

Attorney: Without Toxicology Report, It’s Premature to Conclude Adriana Younge Died by Drowning

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Dr. Dexter Todd, attorney for the family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, is raising serious concerns about premature public declarations that the child died by drowning, in the absence of a toxicology report and other critical forensic data.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Todd questioned how statements about Adriana’s cause of death have entered the public domain when, by the police’s own admission, they do not yet possess the complete autopsy report.

“Would it not have been better to say that the entire autopsy process is incomplete, and therefore, it would be premature at this stage to pronounce on a possible cause of death?” Todd asked.

“I believe that kind of premature disclosure has only exacerbated the public outrage and mistrust.”

In a recent update, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that DNA samples taken from Adriana Younge and the owner of the Double Day Hotel were sent on May 1 to the Mount Sinai Health System in New York for advanced forensic analysis. These results are still pending.

The Younge family had requested access to the preliminary autopsy findings in order to facilitate a second opinion, but were told by police that no such report was available, confirming that they had not received any initial findings from the forensic team.

Dr. Todd also raised a critical question about the lack of comparative forensic analysis:

“Was any water or residue taken from the Double Day Hotel pool to compare with what may have been found in Adriana’s body?”

He argued that without such samples, it would be difficult to validate any drowning theory through scientific comparison.

“They can’t say if any water was taken from that pool—and from all appearances, that pool was dry by the time it was revisited.”

Adriana Younge’s body was discovered in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen on April 24, a day after she was reported missing. Notably, the police had earlier issued a false statement claiming she had been seen leaving the location in a vehicle—an account that was later retracted.

Despite a forensic autopsy report initially stating she drowned, legal and medical experts continue to stress the need for a complete toxicology report, secondary reviews, and greater transparency from the authorities before any final conclusions are drawn.

The Younge family and their legal team maintain that the investigation must be thorough, scientific, and above all, truthful, to provide closure and justice for Adriana.

