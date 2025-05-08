INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGEPOLICE TOP BRASS MUM ON SEVERAL KEY QUESTIONS

Family’s Legal Team Questions Transparency, Direction of Adriana Younge Investigation

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Serious concerns have emerged over the lack of transparency and clarity in the police investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, as attorneys representing the child’s family say they left a high-level meeting with Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken with more questions than answers.

Lead attorney Dr. Dexter Todd, who has been vocal in demanding accountability, expressed frustration following a Wednesday morning meeting with top police officials.

“We asked who is heading this investigation, who the investigators are—no answer. Are they investigating homicide? No answer. What exactly are they investigating? Again, no answer,” Todd stated.

The legal team also inquired about the overseas testing of samples related to the case, but were not informed of what specific tests are being conducted or what the objectives of the forensic analysis are.

This meeting comes despite earlier statements from President Irfaan Ali, who said he had instructed the Commissioner of Police to form a special team to thoroughly probe the circumstances surrounding Adriana’s death.

Yet, according to Todd, the police appeared “ill-prepared” for the meeting and were unable—or unwilling—to provide specifics on the scope and direction of the investigation.

“They claim a comprehensive investigation is underway,” Todd said, “but they’re not at liberty to say what that entails. It leaves the family in the dark.”

Adding to the concerns, Attorney Jussie Anderson revealed that the family’s request to conduct a second autopsy also went unanswered.

“We asked specifically whether the police are opposed to a second autopsy, and once again—no response.”

Adriana Younge was reported missing on Wednesday, April 23, while at the Double Day International Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo with her grandmother and other relatives. Her body was later discovered in the hotel’s swimming pool on April 24.

What remains deeply troubling is that initial searches of the pool yielded no signs of the child’s body—raising further questions about when and how Adriana’s body ended up there.

The disturbing case has since sparked protests and national outrage, as the public demands answers about the integrity of the investigation, and whether key leads or forensic procedures were compromised.

