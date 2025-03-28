Friday, March 28, 2025
US, GUYANA SIGN MEMO TO ENHANCE SECURITY AND STABILITY, RUBIO SAYS VENEZUELA WILL NOT BE SPARED SHOULD IT ATTACK GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Newsroom

The governments of the United States of America and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple key sectors.

The MoU, formally signed during a high-level diplomatic engagement, addresses collaboration in critical areas including security, trade, energy, infrastructure, democracy, regional peace and stability, and human and capital deployment.

This landmark agreement underscores the deepening strategic relationship between the two countries, reflecting mutual interests in promoting sustainable economic growth, enhancing national and regional security, and fostering democratic governance.

Key highlights include commitments to:

  • Enhance cooperation in energy security and sustainable energy initiatives.
  • Promote expanded and fair trade opportunities between both nations.
  • Strengthen joint efforts to address challenges related to regional stability and peace.
  • Facilitate significant investment in infrastructure projects.
  • Support initiatives to improve democratic governance, transparency, and accountability.
  • Expand collaboration in the deployment and development of human capital.

Officials from both nations have hailed this agreement as a significant step forward in building a resilient, secure, and prosperous future.

Stay tuned for further updates on HGPTV Nightly News.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
