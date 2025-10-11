PPP SECURES CHAIRMANSHIP OF REG 4, DESPITE OBJECTIONS TO PREVENT SECRET VOTING BY COUNCILLORS

Clemsford Belgrave Sworn In as New Region Four Chairman Despite Ballot Objections

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News



Despite seven blank votes and two spoiled ballots, Clemsford Belgrave of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) was on Friday sworn in as the new Chairman of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Belgrave secured 18 votes, defeating Shenikica Hinds of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), who obtained eight votes. The election process, however, was not without controversy as APNU, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) raised objections to the method of voting, calling for it to be conducted by secret ballot.

Following his swearing-in, Chairman Belgrave expressed gratitude to those who supported him but made no mention of the objections raised by opposition councillors.

“I must say thank you to everyone who voted for me. Our priority as a region is to move Region Four forward in alignment with the government’s overall development agenda,” Belgrave said.

The new Vice Chairman, Deoraj nauth, also from the PPP/C, was elected with 17 votes and pledged teamwork and accountability.

“We plan to work as a team to move Region Four forward because of the confidence placed in us by the voters,” he stated.

The Region Four Democratic Council now comprises 17 seats for the PPP/C, nine for APNU, and one for the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM).

