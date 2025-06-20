PPP NOT AFRAID OF EMERGING POLITICAL PARTIES

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a firm dismissal of new political contenders, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday that none of the emerging opposition parties pose a serious challenge to the ruling party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Jagdeo argued that when it comes to leadership, experience, and a proven track record, President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips remain far ahead of the competition. He told reporters that Guyanese voters should scrutinize candidates closely before making their decisions at the polls.

“All of the opposition parties together do not match the experience and competence of the PPP,” Jagdeo stated. “Just look at our track record compared to what they are offering.”

Jagdeo singled out the APNU slate, led by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and Juretha Fernandes, as lacking real experience in governance. He maintained that the PPP is not concerned about any of the challengers, suggesting that the electorate is already familiar with what the PPP has delivered during its time in office.

“You just have to contrast the two,” he said. “Do you want to hand over Guyana’s future to a group that’s still figuring things out, or to an Irfaan Ali–Mark Phillips ticket, backed by a party that has kept its promises?”

He accused the opposition of failing to present a coherent plan for the country and questioned the integrity of what they have labeled as a manifesto. “They are still finding their way around. They haven’t articulated a clear vision, and what little they’ve shared so far has been dishonest,” he said.

Jagdeo also revealed that the PPP will soon launch its own manifesto and is preparing to host public consultations to gather further input from citizens. He said the party will campaign on its performance and future plans, not just on promises.

Asked about the possibility of a presidential debate between President Ali and other candidates, Jagdeo firmly rejected the idea. “That would be a waste of time,” he said. “We’re focused on delivering results, not point-scoring.”

