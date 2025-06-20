Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomePoliticsPPP NOT AFRAID OF EMERGING POLITICAL PARTIES
Politics

PPP NOT AFRAID OF EMERGING POLITICAL PARTIES

By HGPTV
0
163

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a firm dismissal of new political contenders, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday that none of the emerging opposition parties pose a serious challenge to the ruling party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Jagdeo argued that when it comes to leadership, experience, and a proven track record, President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips remain far ahead of the competition. He told reporters that Guyanese voters should scrutinize candidates closely before making their decisions at the polls.

“All of the opposition parties together do not match the experience and competence of the PPP,” Jagdeo stated. “Just look at our track record compared to what they are offering.”

Jagdeo singled out the APNU slate, led by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and Juretha Fernandes, as lacking real experience in governance. He maintained that the PPP is not concerned about any of the challengers, suggesting that the electorate is already familiar with what the PPP has delivered during its time in office.

“You just have to contrast the two,” he said. “Do you want to hand over Guyana’s future to a group that’s still figuring things out, or to an Irfaan Ali–Mark Phillips ticket, backed by a party that has kept its promises?”

He accused the opposition of failing to present a coherent plan for the country and questioned the integrity of what they have labeled as a manifesto. “They are still finding their way around. They haven’t articulated a clear vision, and what little they’ve shared so far has been dishonest,” he said.

Jagdeo also revealed that the PPP will soon launch its own manifesto and is preparing to host public consultations to gather further input from citizens. He said the party will campaign on its performance and future plans, not just on promises.

Asked about the possibility of a presidential debate between President Ali and other candidates, Jagdeo firmly rejected the idea. “That would be a waste of time,” he said. “We’re focused on delivering results, not point-scoring.”

Previous article
PPP/C REJECTS RACIAL DIVISION, PUSHES INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT—JAGDEO
Next article
AZRUDDIN MOHAMED LAUNCHES POLITICAL PARTY “WIN,” PROMISES CHANGE AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

IDPADA-G FACES RESISTANCE FROM THE STATE AMID UN’S DECLARATION OF SECOND...

PNC/R Chair calls for Gov’t, GPF to urgently bring perpetrators of...