PPP/C GOV’T WILL HAVE ITS WAY, WHILE OPPOSITION WILL HAVE A SAY – POLITICAL ANALYST RONALD AUSTIN JR.

Political Analysts Warn of PPP/C’s Dominance Following Election Victory

The Guyana Elections Commission has declared the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) as the winner of the just-concluded General and Regional Elections, securing 36 seats in the 65-member National Assembly. The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party follows with 16 seats, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) with 12, and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) with one seat.

Some political analysts are raising concerns that with this majority, the PPP/C may attempt to abuse its authority. Political commentator Ronald Austin Jr., in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, noted that the opposition’s ability to influence legislation is limited.

“At the end of the day, the realpolitik is the opposition will have their say, and the government will obviously have their way,” Austin Jr. said.

The historian and policy analyst explained that while he would not question the government’s commitment to democracy, it is clear that with a “bulletproof seven-seat majority,” the administration has no incentive to pander to the opposition or engage in deal-making.

He emphasized that the role of the parliamentary opposition—comprising WIN, APNU, and FGM—will be to engage on critical matters and hold the government accountable collectively. Austin Jr. stressed the importance of collaboration on national issues, recalling past moments when opposition unity was vital.

Despite this, he admitted that the ruling party’s control allows it to approve bills, amend laws, and add fiscal supplements without significant opposition input.

