Wednesday, September 10, 2025
PHILLIPS AND JAGDEO SWORN IN AS PRIME MINISTER AND VICE PRESIDENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips and Bharrat Jagdeo were on Monday officially sworn in as Prime Minister and Vice President of Guyana at the Office of the President. The ceremony was conducted by President Irfaan Ali, in keeping with constitutional authority.

Both men previously served in the Ali administration from 2020 to 2025 and have now returned to continue their roles in government.

In his remarks, President Ali praised Prime Minister Phillips as the best candidate for the post, commending his leadership and unwavering commitment to national service.

“In those years, he stood as a pillar of strength and competence. He handled his expansive portfolio not just with efficiency, but with a masterful command that instilled confidence across the government and throughout the nation,” Ali said.

Turning his attention to Vice President Jagdeo, President Ali described him as a statesman whose lifelong service has shaped Guyana’s progress.

“To speak of Dr. Jagdeo is to speak of a lifetime devoted to the socio-economic and political well-being of our nation. His grasp of complex issues, his foresight in policymaking, and his profound understanding of both local dynamics and global economics are nothing short of extraordinary,” he stated.

President Ali noted that these appointments are the first of many to be made as his second administration takes shape, adding that the leadership team reflects his commitment to entrusting Guyana’s development to “hands that have been tried, tested, and proven in the eyes of public service.”

