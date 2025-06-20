POLITICAL PARTY REPRESENTATIVES BRIEFED ON TECHNICAL ASPECTS OF ELECTIONS PREPAREDNESS AHEAD OF NOMINATION DAY

28 Political Parties Briefed by Elections Commission Ahead of September 1 Poll

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Representatives from approximately 28 political parties attended a high-level technical briefing hosted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Thursday. The session aimed to clarify procedures leading up to the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Speaking following the engagement, several party representatives described the meeting as “important” and “timely” given the complex procedures involved in nomination and list submissions.

Key Concerns Raised by Political Parties

One of the primary concerns raised during the meeting centered around the issue of joint party lists, particularly how such lists are treated in the allocation of seats in the National Assembly. Smaller parties, in particular, questioned the legal framework governing:

The designation of a joint list representative .

. The combination and ownership of joint lists.

of joint lists. Protocols in case of name deletions or disputes.

“Two and a half years later, GECOM still has not clarified how joint lists function, or whether a single representative should speak for all parties on such a list,” one party rep noted.

GECOM: Equal Treatment and Voter Education Critical

Deputy Chief Elections Officer Aneil Giddings emphasized that GECOM remains committed to equal treatment of all contesting parties and reiterated the Commission’s mandate to educate stakeholders about the election process.

“This is a highly technical process with several legal and procedural requirements. Education is key to ensuring a smooth election,” Giddings stated.

He further outlined that political parties are now in the process of submitting their representative symbols, with the final deadline set for Nomination Day on July 14.

Upcoming Election Milestones

As the Commission moves into the final phase of its preparations, GECOM will:

Certify and publicize the official List of Electors for 21 days ;

the official for ; Confirm polling stations .

. Procure sensitive and non-sensitive materials needed for Election Day.

The briefing forms part of GECOM’s broader strategy to enhance transparency and preparedness as the nation approaches one of its most consequential elections.

