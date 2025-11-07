POLICE OFFICER KRISTOFF DE NOBREGA FREED OF QUINDON BACCHUS MURDER FOLLOWING NO-CASE SUBMISSION

By: Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly News

Police officer Kristoff De Nobrega, on Thursday, walked out of the Georgetown High Court a free man after being acquitted of the murder charge related to the 2022 shooting death of 25-year-old Quindon Bacchus.

The decision was handed down by Justice Gino Persaud, who upheld a no-case submission made by De Nobrega’s attorney, George Thomas, concluding that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the charge.

“At the close of the prosecution’s case, we made a no-case submission, which the judge ruled on today—and we were successful. Mr. De Nobrega is now a free man,” Thomas told reporters outside the courtroom.

The defense attorney added that while the legal team was pleased with the outcome, it was “unfortunate” that De Nobrega had to endure a full trial for an offense that lacked credible evidence.

“There was very little evidence to incriminate him in any form or fashion,” Thomas said.

The case stemmed from a police operation conducted on June 10, 2022, at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, during which Bacchus was fatally shot. The police claimed that ranks were conducting an intelligence-led operation after receiving information that Bacchus was allegedly attempting to sell a firearm to undercover officers.

According to reports, Bacchus fled the scene after an alarm was raised and allegedly fired at the ranks, who then returned fire, hitting him multiple times. Bacchus was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court had previously found sufficient evidence to commit De Nobrega to stand trial before a judge and jury in the High Court.

In a separate civil matter, Bacchus’ family was awarded $24 million in late 2024 after successfully filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the State.

With Thursday’s ruling, the long-running case that sparked public outrage and protests in 2022 has now officially concluded in the criminal courts.

Like this: Like Loading...