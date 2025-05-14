NO REQUEST FOR THE FBI TO PROBE ADRIANA YOUNGE’S DEATH,US AMBASSADOR SAYS A ‘GOV’T TO GOV’T REQUEST’ WOULD HAVE TO BE MADE

No FBI or Scotland Yard for Adriana Young Case – U.S. Confirms No Request from Guyana Government

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Georgetown, Guyana – As public pressure intensifies for an international probe into the mysterious death of 11-year-old Adriana Young, President Irfaan Ali has made it clear that his government is not prepared to request assistance from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the United Kingdom’s Scotland Yard.

Despite repeated calls from Adriana’s family and segments of the public for independent oversight, President Ali stated recently that he has “already done what [he] had to do” in facilitating an investigation.

On the sidelines of the 39th Annual Caribbean Commissioners of Police Conference, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot confirmed that no such request for FBI involvement has been made to the U.S. government.

“We will gladly listen to any request and do what we can,” Ambassador Theriot told reporters. “But it has to come as a formal, government-to-government request… and to date, that has not happened.”

Theriot noted that the FBI has previously supported local investigations in Guyana, including the devastating Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire last year, where the agency played a key role in forensic examination and case development.

“We were happy to support then, and we’d be happy to accept a request again—if the Guyanese government chooses to go that route,” she added.

The family of Adriana Young has been vocally distrustful of the Guyana Police Force, citing major procedural missteps and alleged contamination of the crime scene. Their attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, has repeatedly questioned the investigation’s integrity and called for independent international expertise to ensure transparency and justice.

In response to mounting scrutiny, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently announced that Leonard Makosian, a retired homicide investigator from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, has been recruited to assist with the ongoing probe.

Adriana’s body was discovered on April 24, 2025, by her father in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo—nearly a day after she was reported missing. Notably, the same pool had been reportedly searched hours earlier.

No one has been charged, and the police have not publicly released a timeline or findings of their investigation, further fueling speculation and distrust.

With the Guyana government standing firm on its decision, questions remain as to whether external involvement could restore public confidence or whether the case will proceed solely under local and Canadian oversight.

Like this: Like Loading...