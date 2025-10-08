POLICE CRACKING DOWN ON UNAUTHORIZED POLICE ESCORTS AND SIRENS – TRAFFIC CHIEF



By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With growing public concern over the use of unauthorized police escorts and private vehicles flashing lights or using sirens on major roadways, Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh has clarified that such escorts are only permitted under direct instruction from the Commissioner of Police.

Speaking to the media, Singh said the Guyana Police Force has intensified its crackdown on unauthorized escorts, misuse of sirens, and motorists who attempt to take advantage of emergency vehicle movements.

“When emergency vehicles are moving, some motorists attempt to follow — which is not permitted,” Singh cautioned.

He revealed that the force has been monitoring traffic behavior through the national network of smart country cameras, which capture and identify offending vehicles in real time.

“Every space where there is a smart country camera, we identify it. Some of these cases have already gone to court and others will be filed very shortly,” he said.

The Traffic Chief disclosed that disciplinary action has already been taken against ranks who may have facilitated unauthorized escorts, warning that this practice undermines the credibility of law enforcement and public safety.

Addressing the persistent issue of illegal sirens and flashing lights, Singh noted that two such vehicles were detected at the eastern end of the new Demerara River Bridge earlier Tuesday.

“We already have the ownership information and we’re taking the appropriate action to have them charged, the vehicles inspected, and the items removed,” he stated.

Singh reaffirmed that the network of surveillance cameras will be instrumental in monitoring and prosecuting violators across the country as authorities tighten control on road misuse.

Like this: Like Loading...