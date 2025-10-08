‘I WILL STAND UP AND FIGHT, NO MATTER THE COST’, SAYS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED IN THE WAKE OF US INDICTMENT

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Embattled businessman-turned-politician Azruddin Mohamed, who a U.S. Grand Jury recently indicted, says he believes the attacks against him will end only if he withdraws from politics — but insists that he has no plans to do so.

Speaking in a statement issued to the media, the We Investment in Nationhood (WIN) Party leader vowed to “stand up and fight, no matter the cost,” even as he faces wire and mail fraud and money laundering charges filed in the U.S. Southern District of Florida on October 2.

The indictment alleges that Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, engaged in a scheme involving tax evasion on gold exports and bribery of Guyanese customs officials, while also reusing Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) seals on fake gold shipments to avoid paying royalties and taxes.

According to the U.S. case, the Mohameds shipped gold from Guyana to Miami using empty boxes with reused seals, creating the false impression that all taxes and royalties were paid. The indictment also alleges that they paid bribes to government officials to facilitate these shipments.

Mohamed, however, claims that his legal troubles are part of a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“The PPP has been advancing a sustained narrative against the Mohameds aimed at discrediting us. Make no mistake; this is not just a personal attack — this is political,” Mohamed said. “The PPP has seen what is possible after a mere three months of campaigning; they know what is at stake and are reacting accordingly.”

He further alleged that the government has misused public funds to hire a U.S. lobby firm with the intent to “smear and marginalize political opponents,” including himself and his family.

Despite the indictment, Mohamed maintains that his WIN party remains determined to secure representation in the National Assembly and insists he will continue to challenge what he describes as political victimization.

“I will continue to stand up and fight — no matter the cost,” he affirmed.

The businessman confirmed that he has retained a team of lawyers to handle his case in the United States.

