Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HomeNews‘I WILL STAND UP AND FIGHT, NO MATTER THE COST’, SAYS AZRUDDIN...
NewsPolitics

‘I WILL STAND UP AND FIGHT, NO MATTER THE COST’, SAYS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED IN THE WAKE OF US INDICTMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
987

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Embattled businessman-turned-politician Azruddin Mohamed, who a U.S. Grand Jury recently indicted, says he believes the attacks against him will end only if he withdraws from politics — but insists that he has no plans to do so.

Speaking in a statement issued to the media, the We Investment in Nationhood (WIN) Party leader vowed to “stand up and fight, no matter the cost,” even as he faces wire and mail fraud and money laundering charges filed in the U.S. Southern District of Florida on October 2.

The indictment alleges that Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, engaged in a scheme involving tax evasion on gold exports and bribery of Guyanese customs officials, while also reusing Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) seals on fake gold shipments to avoid paying royalties and taxes.

According to the U.S. case, the Mohameds shipped gold from Guyana to Miami using empty boxes with reused seals, creating the false impression that all taxes and royalties were paid. The indictment also alleges that they paid bribes to government officials to facilitate these shipments.

Mohamed, however, claims that his legal troubles are part of a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“The PPP has been advancing a sustained narrative against the Mohameds aimed at discrediting us. Make no mistake; this is not just a personal attack — this is political,” Mohamed said. “The PPP has seen what is possible after a mere three months of campaigning; they know what is at stake and are reacting accordingly.”

He further alleged that the government has misused public funds to hire a U.S. lobby firm with the intent to “smear and marginalize political opponents,” including himself and his family.

Despite the indictment, Mohamed maintains that his WIN party remains determined to secure representation in the National Assembly and insists he will continue to challenge what he describes as political victimization.

“I will continue to stand up and fight — no matter the cost,” he affirmed.

The businessman confirmed that he has retained a team of lawyers to handle his case in the United States.

Previous article
POLICE CRACKING DOWN ON UNAUTHORIZED POLICE ESCORTS AND SIRENS – TRAFFIC CHIEF
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BOMBASTIC ARTISTES ARRIVE

PPPC QUESTIONS EVENHANDEDNESS OF SPEAKER