POLICE CAUGHT ON TAPE BEATING TWO YOUNG MEN, ‘POLICE OFFERED US JUICE AFTER BEATING’ US

Two Cousins Allege Police Brutality at West Central Mall

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

HGP Nightly News – Two young men are alleging that police officers brutally beat them on Friday at the West Central Mall in Leonora, West Coast Demerara — contrary to claims that they were involved in any public disturbance.

19-year-old Terron Miggins, who uses crutches due to a previous accident, says he went to the mall to buy lunch but was unexpectedly ordered to leave the premises. According to him, the encounter turned violent.

“The security said no scootering in the building, so I left and went to the gaming area. Then I saw a police turn to me and say, ‘Yo, you come out the compound too.’ When I refused to move, both of them came toward me and started cuffing and slapping me,” Miggins recounted.

Miggins says that due to the beating by the officers, his ability to walk — already compromised — has now worsened.

20-year-old Nyron Adams, Miggins’ cousin, who accompanied him to the mall, said he attempted to intervene after seeing his cousin being assaulted — only to suffer a similar fate.

“Police snatched me, threw me around, started beating me with a baton. They grabbed me and threw me in the van and kept beating me inside,” Adams told Nightly News.

Both young men were taken to the Leonora Police Station, where Adams said the tone suddenly shifted. One of the officers reportedly apologized for the incident — and then made an unusual offer.

“He came to my cousin, apologized, and then asked if we wanted juice,” Adams said.

A third relative, Kiron Miggins, told HGP that the family has since retained legal counsel and is determined to pursue justice for the two young men.

“We’re not letting this slide. We’ll be returning to the station with our lawyer because this is unacceptable,” Kiron said. He added that a senior inspector reportedly remarked, “police don’t go against police.”

In response, the Guyana Police Force issued a press release confirming that the incident is under review by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). The three ranks involved — a corporal, lance corporal, and constable from Regional Division 3 — have since been placed under close arrest pending the outcome of the investigation.

