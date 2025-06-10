Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HomeCrimeCONSTRUCTION WORKER SHOT AND KILLED AT FOULIS, ‘POLICE’S INITIAL STORY IS NOT...
CrimeNews

CONSTRUCTION WORKER SHOT AND KILLED AT FOULIS, ‘POLICE’S INITIAL STORY IS NOT ADDING UP’ – FAMILY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
344

Murder Investigation Launched Into Death of 29-Year-Old Construction Worker in Foulis.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

HGP Nightly News – Police have detained a security officer attached to the Force Security Service in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Ronda Clark, a construction worker from Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

The fatal shooting, which occurred Sunday evening between 7:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., has sparked public outcry and conflicting accounts from law enforcement and the victim’s family.

According to the police, Clark was shot and killed by the security guard. However, CCTV footage obtained from a nearby business appears to show police ranks giving chase to Clark, who was riding a motorcycle through the community.

“The police were chasing behind him and as they were chasing, they were shooting,” said Sharifa Clark, the victim’s sister, who pointed to video evidence from a Chinese supermarket camera as proof.

Despite this footage, the police’s initial public statement did not mention a pursuit, nor did it explain why Clark was being chased or whether he was a wanted man.

The family, skeptical of the official version, says there is more to the story.

“At one time you’re hearing they weren’t chasing him. Then you’re hearing they were. And out of nowhere a security guard shoots someone the police were chasing? Make it make sense,” said a visibly emotional Sharifa Clark, suggesting an attempted cover-up.

The family also claimed that when they visited multiple police stations on Sunday night, no formal report of the incident had been logged.

Clark’s brother-in-law, Amiel Garnett, says the police narrative doesn’t add up.

“The security guard doesn’t know anything about his death. The police force should do the right thing and investigate thoroughly and not cover up this matter—they’ll only make themselves look worse,” Garnett said.

The Guyana Police Force has since announced that the Major Crimes Unit will take over the probe. Assistant Commissioner of Police Khalil Pareshram confirmed the development, stating that specialist ranks from Georgetown will assist in the investigation.

“We are reviewing all footage, and a thorough investigation is being conducted,” Pareshram assured.

The security guard, whose name has not been officially released, has been arrested and his firearm seized. Clark was reportedly shot in the abdomen and died while receiving medical treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The police have officially launched a murder investigation into the incident.

Previous article
‘GOVERNMENT WILL BE IMPLICATING ITSELF IF MAE THOMAS INVESTIGATION IS LAUNCHED’, PNC/R LEADER SAYS GOVERNMENT IS COMPLICIT IN CRIME
Next article
POLICE CAUGHT ON TAPE BEATING TWO YOUNG MEN, ‘POLICE OFFERED US JUICE AFTER BEATING’ US
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PLANE LANDS IN REGION 6 WITH COCAINE. CANU, POLICE AND ARMY...

A CORRUPT POLICE SERGEANT HAS TO FORK OUT 1.3 MILLION DOLALRS...