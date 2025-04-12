Saturday, April 12, 2025
PNC/R SAYS PPP CLUTCHING AT STRAWS IN AN ELECTION YEAR, POURS COLD WATER ON PRESIDENT ALI’S NIS, CSEC ANNOUNCEMENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The main opposition has accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) of grasping at political straws as the country heads into an election year. It says the ruling party appears desperate to control the narrative amid growing public dissatisfaction.

Speaking during a press engagement, senior opposition figures pointed to what they described as a series of last-minute public relations moves and unfulfilled promises. They intensified attacks on critics, which they believe are signs of a government under pressure.

“This is a government clearly in panic mode,” an opposition spokesperson stated. “They’re using every tool to distract from real issues—cost of living, unemployment, and governance concerns.”

The remarks come as both sides ramp up their messaging ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections. Tensions are rising over issues such as voter list verification, biometric safeguards, and economic transparency.

