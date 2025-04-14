IN 2013, FLORIDA SENATOR MARCO RUBIO INTRODUCED WHAT MANY SAW AS A BALANCED IMMIGRATION REFORM PLAN

—one that combined stricter border controls with a pathway to legal status for undocumented immigrants. His proposal required those without papers to come forward, pass background checks, pay fines, and remain under a work permit system for over a decade before even applying for permanent residency.

“These are not a theory. They are here. We’re not talking about bringing millions of people here illegally—they are here now, and they are going to be here for the rest of their lives.” – Senator Marco Rubio, 2013

Despite initial bipartisan interest, the plan stalled in Congress.

In 2025, the U.S. immigration system remains broken, with policies growing more restrictive in some states. Deportations are increasing, and political rhetoric has turned increasingly hostile toward immigrants—both documented and undocumented.

How This Affects the Guyanese Diaspora:

The Guyanese community in the U.S., estimated at over 300,000, is deeply impacted by these developments. Many are still navigating complex immigration statuses—some arrived on visas that later expired, while others face prolonged waits for citizenship.

