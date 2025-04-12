MINISTER OF TOURISM ADDRESSES ALLEGATIONS MADE BY U.S BASED GUYANESE CREATIVE

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond has officially responded to claims by Guyanese-American designer Marissa Wilson. Wilson alleges that her intellectual property rights were infringed upon during a recent government-led fashion initiative.

Wilson, known internationally for her fashion line inspired by Guyanese heritage, raised concerns that her designs and brand identity were used without permission in promotional material associated with a state-sponsored event.

Minister Walrond addressed the issue during a media briefing. She acknowledged the seriousness of the accusation and said her ministry is conducting a full review of the matter.

“We take matters of intellectual property very seriously, especially when it involves our diaspora creatives. We are committed to protecting artistic rights and ensuring fair recognition,” the Minister stated.

She also indicated that if there was any unintentional misstep, steps would be taken to address it appropriately, including dialogue with Wilson and her legal representatives.

This unfolding situation has sparked a broader conversation around the need for stronger intellectual property protections in Guyana’s creative sector.

