Wednesday, October 30, 2024
PNC/R EXECUTIVE QUESTIONS RATIONALE BEHIND ELIGIBILITY OF OVERSEAS BASED GUYANESE FOR ONE OFF CASH GRANT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Following the announcement by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary that overseas-based Guyanese will also be eligible for the $100,000 one-off cash grant, an Executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is questioning the government’s rationale for this decision. Antonio Dey has more on this story.

