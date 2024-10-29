PNC/R EXECUTIVE QUESTIONS RATIONALE BEHIND ELIGIBILITY OF OVERSEAS BASED GUYANESE FOR ONE OFF CASH GRANT

Following the announcement by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary that overseas-based Guyanese will also be eligible for the $100,000 one-off cash grant, an Executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is questioning the government’s rationale for this decision. Antonio Dey has more on this story.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on