Wednesday, October 30, 2024
SUGAR PRODUCTION WAY BELOW 2024 TARGET, ‘SUGAR INDUSTRY IS IN A SAD SITUATION’- GAWU

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has accused agricultural industry managers of turning a “Nelson’s Eye” to the sugar sector’s poor performance in 2024. GAWU is calling for more accountability and effective measures to address the industry’s challenges. Dacia Richards has more in this report.

