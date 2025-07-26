JAGDEO MAKES DIRECT PITCH TO FAMILIES, WORKERS, AND THE VULNERABLE IN ESSEQUIBO

NewsRoom Photo.

ANNA REGINA, REGION TWO — Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is sharpening the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) focus on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to ordinary Guyanese, pledging continued relief and expanded opportunity, especially for families, public servants, and low-income households.

Speaking to a packed crowd in Anna Regina, Jagdeo laid out a message that was less about political rivalry and more about practical promises: more jobs, bigger pensions, lower electricity bills, and no out-of-pocket education costs for children.

“This isn’t about speeches or slogans,” he said. “This is about ensuring you don’t have to worry about school fees, high gas bills, or whether your pension can cover groceries. We’re working so families can breathe easier.”

Framing the September 1 elections as a choice between momentum and regression, Jagdeo positioned the PPP/C as the party with a record of cushioning global shocks while delivering steady improvements at home. He cited initiatives like the “Because We Care” cash grant for schoolchildren, planned transport stipends, and forthcoming reductions in electricity and cooking gas prices as proof of the government’s responsiveness.

“These aren’t handouts, they’re part of a broader strategy to ease the cost of living and give people a fair shot,” he told the crowd.

The Vice President’s remarks marked a deliberate pivot toward economic inclusivity. While political references were present, particularly criticisms of the APNU’s record, Jagdeo spent most of his address discussing the lived realities of everyday citizens: workers without jobs, parents trying to stretch monthly income, and young people looking for their first real opportunity.

He promised that public servants would see increased wages and better benefits, and reiterated that health care access would continue to expand with new hospital infrastructure on the way for Region Two.

“We want you to stay here and live well, not leave your region or country in search of basics,” Jagdeo said. “That means jobs, homes, and access to quality services. We’re already doing the work, but we’re not done yet.”

Addressing pensioners and single mothers directly, he added, “We’re going to keep lifting your burdens, not adding to them.”

The Vice President also tackled criticisms over how oil revenues are being used. Contrary to claims that funds are being mishandled, Jagdeo said only 37% of the national budget currently draws from the Natural Resource Fund, and that much of it is directed toward education, infrastructure, and community development.

“Oil is helping us build the country, but most of what you’re seeing comes from hard planning and consistent work, not just oil,” he said.

Jagdeo ended his speech on a personal note, reminding Essequibians of the PPP/C’s long-standing presence in the region and its role in helping workers recover from the job losses of the past.

“This government stood by you when things were hard. We didn’t disappear. We didn’t make excuses,” he said. “So be wise on September 1. Let’s keep building together.”

While the campaign season continues to heat up, Jagdeo’s address in Anna Regina reflects a strategy rooted in practical impact rather than political spectacle, a message aimed squarely at the middle of the electorate: families, pensioners, sugar workers, and first-time voters who want to know that progress will not stall after the ballots are cast.

