Monday, July 14, 2025
PM PHILLIPS PROMISES BIGGER CASH GRANT IF PPP WINS AGAIN—DISMISSES OPPOSITION CLAIMS ON YOUTH AND LEADERSHIP

By HGPTV
Prime Minister Mark Phillips has promised that Guyanese will receive another cash grant, larger than last year’s, if the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is re-elected to office, adding a new layer to the party’s campaign message focused on continuity, stability, and tangible benefits.

Speaking at the PPP’s official campaign launch at the Kitty Market Square, Phillips told the crowd that the next phase of the government’s development plan will include direct financial support for citizens that exceeds what was allocated in the previous year.

He said the initiative is part of the PPP’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese benefit from the country’s growing economy.“Just imagine what we will do in the next five years,” the Prime Minister said, pointing to the PPP’s track record over the past term, which included managing a national pandemic and widespread flooding while still rolling out major development projects.

Phillips also pushed back against claims made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who recently stated that young people are not interested in politics. “Who say youths aren’t interested in politics?” he asked, gesturing to the scores of young PPP candidates and supporters at the rally.

“The PPP is led by youths… Don’t listen to these people.”He described the PPP as a party rooted in inclusion and diversity. “This is a national party, a multiethnic party, all the people are here, all the people are included,” Phillips declared.

In a direct jab at opposition presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed, Phillips remarked, “We want a leader who can be invited into the White House,” highlighting the importance of international credibility and diplomatic standing.

The Prime Minister also encouraged supporters to begin checking the voters’ list to ensure they and their families are registered and ready for the upcoming elections. He reminded the crowd of the 2020 post-election delay, saying the PPP had to wait five months to take office due to actions by “certain elements.”

With his name officially back on the PPP’s slate as the prime ministerial candidate, Phillips’ message was clear: the PPP is offering not just another five years of leadership, but expanded support for citizens, more opportunities for young people, and a government that remains both inclusive and internationally respected.

