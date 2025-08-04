Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeArticlesPHILLIPS URGES LINDEN TO ‘VOTE FOR UPLIFTMENT’—BUT RESIDENTS COULD WEIGH PROMISES AGAINST...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PHILLIPS URGES LINDEN TO ‘VOTE FOR UPLIFTMENT’—BUT RESIDENTS COULD WEIGH PROMISES AGAINST RESULTS

By HGPTV
0
77

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has called on residents of Region 10 to support the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), framing the upcoming September 1 elections as an opportunity for personal upliftment, economic empowerment, and self-development.

“This is time for you to vote for personal upliftment, time for you to vote for economic empowerment, time for you to vote for self-development,” Phillips told a large crowd gathered at Lieu-Ken-Pen Square in Wismar, Linden on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister highlighted the PPP/C administration’s track record in the region, including major investments in education, infrastructure, and clean energy. Among these are the construction of a $2.66 billion Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School, expansion of the school feeding programme, and a $27 million contract for the establishment of a solar farm in Linden.

He also cited over $160 million spent on road upgrades and a $100,000 cash grant given to citizens. According to Phillips, these are part of the administration’s broader commitment to national development that benefits all regions. He argued that a PPP/C win in the upcoming elections would allow the government to take control of the Regional Democratic Council and accelerate the delivery of its economic plans for the area.

However, while the government has pointed to over $30 billion invested in Region 10 over the past four years, many residents continue to raise concerns about how those funds are translating into tangible improvements in their daily lives. Unemployment remains a major issue, especially for youth, and cost-of-living pressures continue to affect families across the region.

Critics of the government have welcomed the infrastructure projects but argue that economic empowerment must go beyond construction. Some have called for more targeted investment in job creation, agriculture, small business support, and skills training—areas where many residents feel they have seen limited progress.

Linden has long been a stronghold of the opposition, and some voters are wary of the PPP/C’s push to gain ground in the region. Others, however, including former APNU parliamentarian Jermaine Figueira, have publicly broken ranks with the opposition and are now backing the PPP/C, citing the government’s development approach.

With less than a month to the elections, voters in Region 10 are weighing the government’s promises against what has already been delivered. For some, the decision may come down to whether the PPP/C’s investments have laid the groundwork for future opportunity—or whether the region still needs a more direct and immediate approach to economic development.

Previous article
FIGUEIRA JOINS PPP/C RALLY IN LINDEN, CALLS ALI THE MOST COMPETENT CANDIDATE
Next article
ALI TELLS LINDEN: PPP/C IS THE ONLY PARTY WITH A PLAN TO FIGHT POVERTY, BUT WILL VOTERS BUY IN?
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Thousands of “ganja” plants destroyed by cops near Yarrowkabra village

Gov’t will accept any declaration by GECOM Chair on recount results