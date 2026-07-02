PATTERSON WARNS NEW POWER DEAL COULD COST TAXPAYERS G$12.37B

HGP Nightly News – Alliance For Change leader David Patterson has blasted the government’s decision to extend its agreement with Karpowership, arguing that the new two-year deal all but confirms more delays for the Wales Gas-to-Energy project.

In a statement on Wednesday, Patterson said Guyanese taxpayers are now staring at a rental bill of about US$57.5 million, or roughly G$12.37 billion, over the next two years.

That, he said, is about US$11.5 million, or G$2.47 billion, more than the value of the original contract signed in 2024.

Patterson argued that the higher-cost extension exposes what he sees as the government’s failure to deliver the Gas-to-Energy project within the timelines previously promised.

He described the Wales project as “ill-fated,” saying it had been promised since 2024 but still “remains a myth, a fleeing illusion, spread to the unsuspecting public.”

The AFC leader questioned why the government would lock itself into another two-year arrangement if the Gas-to-Energy project was expected to come on stream sooner.

For Patterson, the message is clear: the administration does not expect the project to become operational for at least another two years.

His criticism follows reports that Karpowership had pushed for higher daily payments to continue supplying emergency electricity to Guyana while the Gas-to-Energy project remains under construction.

The company also reportedly warned that failure to reach a new agreement could leave Guyana facing electricity shortages and blackouts as the current deal neared its expiry.