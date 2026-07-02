HomeArticlesPATTERSON WARNS NEW POWER DEAL COULD COST TAXPAYERS G$12.37B
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsOIL AND GASPolitics

PATTERSON WARNS NEW POWER DEAL COULD COST TAXPAYERS G$12.37B

By HGPTV
0
52

HGP Nightly News – Alliance For Change leader David Patterson has blasted the government’s decision to extend its agreement with Karpowership, arguing that the new two-year deal all but confirms more delays for the Wales Gas-to-Energy project.

In a statement on Wednesday, Patterson said Guyanese taxpayers are now staring at a rental bill of about US$57.5 million, or roughly G$12.37 billion, over the next two years.

That, he said, is about US$11.5 million, or G$2.47 billion, more than the value of the original contract signed in 2024.

Patterson argued that the higher-cost extension exposes what he sees as the government’s failure to deliver the Gas-to-Energy project within the timelines previously promised.

He described the Wales project as “ill-fated,” saying it had been promised since 2024 but still “remains a myth, a fleeing illusion, spread to the unsuspecting public.”

The AFC leader questioned why the government would lock itself into another two-year arrangement if the Gas-to-Energy project was expected to come on stream sooner.

For Patterson, the message is clear: the administration does not expect the project to become operational for at least another two years.

His criticism follows reports that Karpowership had pushed for higher daily payments to continue supplying emergency electricity to Guyana while the Gas-to-Energy project remains under construction.

The company also reportedly warned that failure to reach a new agreement could leave Guyana facing electricity shortages and blackouts as the current deal neared its expiry.

Previous article
BECAUSE WE CARE GRANT NOT FOR TVS OR STEREOS, NANDLALL TELLS PARENTS
Next article
PRESIDENT SAYS GUYANA WILL RESPOND “DECISIVELY” IF SURINAME MAKES NEW BRIDGE REQUEST
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID