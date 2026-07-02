PRESIDENT SAYS GUYANA WILL RESPOND “DECISIVELY” IF SURINAME MAKES NEW BRIDGE REQUEST

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali says Guyana has received no official communication from Suriname changing the arrangement for the proposed Corentyne River bridge, despite recent comments from a Surinamese minister that the project would be fully financed by Suriname.

Speaking during a side interview with reporters, Ali said the only information he has seen so far has come through media reports.

“I have not received anything officially, other than what is in the media,” the President said.

His comments come after Suriname’s Public Works and Spatial Planning Minister Stephen Tsang told that country’s National Assembly that Suriname had decided to finance the bridge “100 per cent.” Tsang also said financing models, including toll collection, were still being reviewed and that, depending on the final structure, a new tendering process may be needed.

Tsang’s comments appeared to raise fresh questions about the long-discussed bridge project, which had previously been presented as a joint effort between Guyana and Suriname.

But Ali said Guyana’s position has not changed.

“The Corentyne bridge is a bridge that is being discussed jointly, as a joint project, by the Government of Guyana and the Government of Suriname. That is always,” he said.

Pressed on whether Guyana would accept a Surinamese position if it meant the bridge would be built regardless of whether it remained a joint venture, Ali said Guyana is interested in being part of a project that connects the two countries.

“Guyana is interested in being part of a project that covers two sovereign spaces, and a joint one. That has always been our position,” he said.

The President stressed that no new official request or proposal has been placed before him.

“There is no other position that is before me. There is no other official request,” Ali said.

He added that if Suriname makes any formal request to change the arrangement, Guyana will respond clearly.

“If any other request is made, then at that time we will have a position to pronounce on it. And you can rest assured that I’ll pronounce decisively on it,” he said.

The Corentyne River bridge has long been viewed as a major cross-border project that could boost trade, tourism, transport, and people-to-people links between Guyana and Suriname.

Last year, the two countries had agreed to accelerate the project and revive stalled border discussions. Earlier estimates placed the cost of the bridge at about US$300 million.

Ali was also asked about concerns from users of the Corentyne River. He said he has not received any recent complaints from operators or users about challenges on the river.

“I have not received any complaint of any challenge from the users of the river in recent times,” he said, adding that he had also confirmed this with the relevant ministry.