Guyanese Abroad to Receive $100,000 One-Off Cash Grant, Says PPP/C General Secretary

Guyanese living overseas will also be eligible to receive the $100,000 one-off cash grant, according to People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo. The decision aims to extend financial support to the Guyanese diaspora. Antonio Dey has more on this announcement.

