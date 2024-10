PNCR Accuses PPP/C Government of Intimidation Tactics Against East Indian Supporters in Mahaicony

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government of using intimidation tactics against PNCR supporters of East Indian descent in Mahaicony. The PNCR has called for an end to these alleged practices, urging respect for all political affiliations. Dacia Richards has more in this report.

Like this: Like Loading...