GECOM’S LEGAL OFFICERS CONTRACT NOT RENEWED, OPPOSITION COMMISSIONERS SAYS BODY IN MURKY WATERS

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Internal strife within the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) appears to be deepening, as one faction has voted not to retain its Legal Officer, Kurt Silva.

Antonio Dey reports that the move has sparked further concern over the electoral body’s state of affairs, which continues to face scrutiny and division in the lead-up to the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Silva, who has served in a key advisory role, was reportedly not offered an extension or renewal of his contract, a decision made by a split vote among Commissioners.

This development has reignited questions over political interference, internal bias, and the Commission’s readiness to execute credible elections.

“At a time when GECOM should be strengthening its legal and administrative framework, these decisions are troubling,” one observer noted.

Public trust was already shaken by the events surrounding the 2020 elections, and critics say this latest episode adds to the perception that GECOM is operating in a climate of mistrust and partisanship.

