AFC CALLS FOR URGENT CONVENING OF PARLIAMENTARY FOREIGN RELATIONS MEETING TO ADDRESS GDF ATTACK

The government must engage CARICOM and international allies to strengthen Guyana’s territorial integrity.:

Following the brazen attack on six members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) by a Venezuelan gang along the Cuyuni River, Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, is calling for immediate action at the parliamentary level.

Hughes is urging the convening of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and the Ministerial Task Force on Borders to discuss the growing security threats along Guyana’s western frontier. Find out more from Tiana Cole.

