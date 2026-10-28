Opposition Leader Pours Cold Water On Political Alliances With PNC/R Or PPP/C

‘No Coalition with the Establishment’: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed Rules Out Alliances with PNCR and PPP/C, Citing Mandate to Break the Status Quo

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed has firmly ruled out forming any political alliance or formal coalition with Guyana’s two traditional political forces—the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the main parliamentary opposition partner, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Addressing his inaugural press conference as Leader of the Opposition on Monday, October 26, 2026, Mohamed stated that entering into an alliance with either established party is completely off the table, framing his independent legislative stance as a direct fulfillment of an electoral promise made to voters who demanded an end to the country’s historic political status quo.

While pouring cold water on structured political coalitions, Mohamed stopped short of ruling out issue-based cooperation, leaving the door open to working alongside the government or other parliamentary entities on specific national issues without formal coalition pacts.

Honoring Campaign Pledges: ‘The People Demanded a Change’

Mohamed emphasized that his party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), was built on a mandate to break free from the traditional bipartisan dynamic that has characterized Guyanese politics for decades:

Rejection of Political Coalitions: Mohamed reminded the public that he had taken an explicit anti-coalition pledge prior to taking office, asserting that voters backed his movement specifically to disrupt established political machinery.

Mohamed reminded the public that he had taken an explicit anti-coalition pledge prior to taking office, asserting that voters backed his movement specifically to disrupt established political machinery. The Mandate for Change: The Opposition Leader stated that any formal union with either the PNCR or the PPP/C would represent a direct betrayal of the electorate’s instructions.

“I mentioned before the elections, I won’t be collating [coalitioning] with no political party because that is what the people requested.”

“They said we want a change to the status quo in this country, and I have done it, I have kept my promise.”

The APNU Backdrop: Pending Talks and Parliamentary Impasses

Mohamed’s definitive stance comes against the backdrop of strained discussions between his party, WIN, and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)—the coalition led by PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton—over shared opposition matters in the National Assembly.

While both opposition factions share an interest in parliamentary accountability, their relationship has experienced visible friction over key constitutional and administrative portfolios:

GECOM Commissioners: Public disagreements surrounding the removal and replacement of opposition-nominated commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Public disagreements surrounding the removal and replacement of opposition-nominated commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Region Ten RDC Standoff: An ongoing administrative impasse disrupting the governance and operations of the Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Regional Democratic Council.

An ongoing administrative impasse disrupting the governance and operations of the Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Regional Democratic Council. Local Government Commission: Competing interests and delays regarding constitutional nominations to the Local Government Commission (LGC).

Odessa Primus: No Animosity in Delayed Opposition Dialogue

Addressing the status of inter-party engagements, WIN General Secretary and Member of Parliament Odessa Primus clarified that while formal talks with APNU leadership have not yet materialized, the delay does not stem from personal hostility or institutional division:

The Outreach from Norton: Primus confirmed that Aubrey Norton had reached out via telephone to request a formal bilateral meeting and indicated he would follow up with a proposed date and agenda.

Primus confirmed that Aubrey Norton had reached out via telephone to request a formal bilateral meeting and indicated he would follow up with a proposed date and agenda. Scheduling and Competing Priorities: Primus clarified that the follow-up had not yet taken place, attributing the delay in part to WIN’s heavy internal schedule and competing ground priorities rather than any boycott of cross-party dialogue.

Primus clarified that the follow-up had not yet taken place, attributing the delay in part to WIN’s heavy internal schedule and competing ground priorities rather than any boycott of cross-party dialogue. Readiness to Engage: The General Secretary reaffirmed that she harbors no concern that either side would refuse to sit down if critical national matters necessitate joint discussions.

Mohamed’s declarations establish a distinct third-pole position in Guyanese parliamentary politics, signaling that while WIN intends to hold the PPP/C administration accountable, it will not be absorbed into traditional opposition umbrellas or coalition structures.