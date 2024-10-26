1502 TRAINED TEACHERS GRADUATE FROM CPCE

More than 1,500 trained teachers have officially joined the education system following the 2024 graduation exercise hosted by the Cyril Potter College of Education at the Guyana National Stadium. This influx of educators aims to enhance the quality of education across the country. Dacia Richards has more in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on