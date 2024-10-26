Sunday, October 27, 2024
1502 TRAINED TEACHERS GRADUATE FROM CPCE

More than 1,500 trained teachers have officially joined the education system following the 2024 graduation exercise hosted by the Cyril Potter College of Education at the Guyana National Stadium. This influx of educators aims to enhance the quality of education across the country. Dacia Richards has more in this report.

