Thursday, October 23, 2025
HomeNews“OPERATIONS GOLD DIGGER AND NIMBLE MULE”, U.S. PROVIDED SOME INTELLIGENCE ON LOCAL...
NewsPolitics

“OPERATIONS GOLD DIGGER AND NIMBLE MULE”, U.S. PROVIDED SOME INTELLIGENCE ON LOCAL GOLD SMUGGLERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
338

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Operation Gold Digger: FBI Probe Links Essequibo Gold Dealer to Global Smuggling Network

A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe dubbed “Operation Gold Digger” has reportedly identified an Essequibo-based gold dealer with political connections as a key player in an international gold smuggling and money laundering ring. Former Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) GHK Lall confirmed that while serving between 2017 and 2020, FBI agents held multiple meetings with local authorities, including the Gold Board, and even presented a classified dossier through the U.S. Embassy containing the names of alleged smugglers and criminal collaborators.

Lall revealed that the information did not fully reach the Gold Board during the David Granger administration, despite the seriousness of the allegations. The FBI’s report is said to detail connections between Guyanese nationals and more than 30 individuals in the United States, believed to form part of a sophisticated criminal network.

Another local initiative, “Operation Nimble Mule,” was also launched under the Granger government to target smuggling operations, though Lall said sensitive U.S. intelligence was shared only on a need-to-know basis.

Responding to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent order for police to investigate alleged collusion with the Mohamed family in a separate gold smuggling case, Lall welcomed the move — but insisted that FBI involvement is essential to uncover the full scope of the network.

Previous article
GTU CONCERNED ABOUT TEACHERS’ SAFETY AT NEW CAMPBELVILLE SECONDARY SCHOOL
Next article
ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

YOUNG AFRICAN-GUYANESE URGED TO LIVE MORE PRODUCTIVE LIVES

OVERSEAS BASED GUYANESE ELATED OVER JUBILE CELEBRATIONS