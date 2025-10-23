Thursday, October 23, 2025
GTU CONCERNED ABOUT TEACHERS’ SAFETY AT NEW CAMPBELVILLE SECONDARY SCHOOL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) is raising serious alarm over the safety of teachers at the New Campbellville Secondary School, as the Ministry of Education remains silent on a disturbing and escalating situation involving student misconduct.

GTU President Coretta McDonald told Nightly News that urgent intervention is needed, given the school’s longstanding issues of gang violence, indiscipline, and administrative neglect. She noted that a deeper look into the school’s operations would reveal systemic problems that have been ignored for far too long.

The Union is closely monitoring how the Ministry will respond to a recent case where two male students allegedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create and circulate a pornographic video of a female teacher as retaliation for disciplinary action. The same students reportedly visited the teacher’s home and threw squibs, prompting a police investigation.

McDonald has issued a public challenge to Education Minister Sonia Parag, urging her to confront what she describes as a growing safety and discipline crisis at the institution, and to take decisive measures to protect teachers and restore order.

As of 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department had not responded to calls or messages from Nightly News.

