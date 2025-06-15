APNU SAYS, – ‘FREE BABY SKELLO NOW’

Georgetown, Guyana – The APNU Coalition is calling for the immediate release of Daniel Wharton, also known as “Baby Skello,” following his remand to prison on a charge of blasphemous libel—a decision the party says is both unjust and politically motivated.

In a strongly worded statement issued Sunday, the opposition party condemned what it described as the government’s increasing use of heavy-handed tactics to silence dissent and restrict freedom of expression. Wharton’s case, the party argued, is just the latest example.

“This is not just about one young man. This is about the state of democracy in Guyana,” the statement read. “The court’s decision to remand Mr. Wharton is excessive and sends a chilling message to anyone who dares to speak out.”

Wharton, a social media personality known for his controversial and sometimes provocative posts, was charged earlier this week with blasphemous libel—a rarely used provision under Guyana’s criminal laws. His arrest and subsequent remand have sparked a wave of debate across social media platforms and civil society circles, with many questioning the relevance and fairness of the charge in a modern democracy.

According to APNU, Wharton’s apology following the incident should have been enough to resolve the matter without resorting to imprisonment. The party insists that his continued detention is not only disproportionate but reflective of a broader pattern of repression under the current administration.

They pointed to recent instances where the government allegedly used anti-terror laws to prosecute ordinary criminal acts, moved to silence critics based overseas, and intimidated opposition voices at home. The statement also criticized what it described as ongoing attacks on the independent press.

The opposition dismissed recent expressions of concern from Education Minister Priya Manickchand and other PPP officials as insincere, challenging them to act within their own government to defend democratic rights.

“We do not support speech that deliberately targets or insults anyone’s religious beliefs,” the statement clarified. “But this response from the state is an overreach. Guyanese must continue to speak out.”

The case has triggered a broader discussion about freedom of speech, the limits of satire, and the legal tools available—or misused—by governments in addressing controversial expression. For now, the APNU is making its stance clear: “Release Baby Skello now.”

Like this: Like Loading...