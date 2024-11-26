Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeNewsOFFICIAL LIST OF ELECTORS SURPASSES 718, 000, ‘HIGH COURT RULING ON REMOVAL...
NewsPolitics

OFFICIAL LIST OF ELECTORS SURPASSES 718, 000, ‘HIGH COURT RULING ON REMOVAL OF NAMES FROM THE LIST STANDS’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
193

The official list of electors has surpassed 718,000 and is projected to increase further. However, as Travis Chase reports, the names of deceased electors will remain on the list for now, raising questions about the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll. Authorities are expected to address this issue as preparations for the upcoming elections continue.

Previous article
GECOM STILL TO EXAMINE ISSUE OF BIOMETRICS FOR VOTING,DISCUSSIONS TO CONTINUE ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26TH, 2024
Next article
LOW LYING DEVELOPING STATES LIKE GUYANA MUST BE PART OF CLIMATE RESILIENCE POLICY – NORTON TO INDIA’S PM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Housewife found dead with telephone wire in hand

‘Heads’ and ‘Gaza’ charged with murder of elderly Black Bush Polder...