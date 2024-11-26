OFFICIAL LIST OF ELECTORS SURPASSES 718, 000, ‘HIGH COURT RULING ON REMOVAL OF NAMES FROM THE LIST STANDS’

The official list of electors has surpassed 718,000 and is projected to increase further. However, as Travis Chase reports, the names of deceased electors will remain on the list for now, raising questions about the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll. Authorities are expected to address this issue as preparations for the upcoming elections continue.
