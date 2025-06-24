Tuesday, June 24, 2025
NORTON VOWS DEVELOPMENT OF MODERN COPYRIGHTS LAW ONE ELECTED TO OFFICE, ARTISTES MUST EARN FROM THEIR CRAFT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Leader Promises Robust Copyright Legislation to Protect Local Creatives

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader and presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, is promising sweeping reforms in copyright and intellectual property laws if elected to office in the upcoming September 1, 2025, general elections.

Norton aimed at the current administration’s failure to implement modern copyright legislation, labeling it a betrayal of Guyana’s creative community. He emphasized that local artists, musicians, and content creators continue to suffer due to outdated policies, specifically the reliance on the 1956 British Copyright Act, a colonial-era law still in effect decades after independence.

“Our innovative and talented youths will benefit from the APNU government’s introduction of comprehensive intellectual property laws, including updated copyright legislation, to allow them to monetize their skills,” Norton stated.

The opposition leader said his party’s plans would not only protect intellectual property but also boost income opportunities for creatives, enabling them to earn from their work both locally and internationally.

“We intend to ensure that once artists reach a national level, they are able to earn a livable income,” Norton promised, adding that a National Artist Support System would be developed under his government.

He further stated that broadcasting regulations could require a quota of locally produced content, giving artists and musicians greater exposure and revenue.

The push for reform comes amid inaction from the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC). Earlier this year, Attorney General Anil Nandlall said Guyana was awaiting the finalization of the CARICOM Model Copyright Bill before replacing the outdated legislation. To date, that regional framework remains pending, leaving artists vulnerable to widespread intellectual property theft.

Attorney-at-law Teni Housty, speaking in a previous interview with HGP Nightly News, described the current state of copyright enforcement in Guyana as “intellectual rape,” saying:

“The extent of copyright violation is so grave that it’s like someone taking what you’ve produced from your mind without your permission.”

Norton concluded that while legislation is key, local artists must also commit to high-performance standards to match international markets and elevate Guyana’s creative industry.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
