HUGHES TELLS SMALL CONTRACTORS NOT TO BE FOOLED BY PITTANCES AS CORRUPTION DENIES THEM AS AVERAGE CITIZENS

Nigel Hughes Accuses PPP/C of Corruption and Favors for the Few Amidst Oil Wealth Boom

By Marvin Cato | HGPTV Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, launched a scathing critique of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government over the weekend, accusing it of engaging in widespread corruption and economic favoritism as Guyana’s oil revenues soar.

Speaking to supporters in Ruimveldt, Hughes zeroed in on the alleged exploitation of small contractors, claiming that while the government hoards 90% of public resources, it doles out only crumbs, often with strings attached.

“Understand that they take 90% of the money, hustle it, and give you 5%. And some of you still have to give them a kickback from the other five,” Hughes charged, eliciting murmurs of agreement from the crowd.

“Contract Politics” and Exploitation of the Small Man

Hughes condemned what he described as a systemic manipulation of small contractors, particularly in marginalized communities. He suggested that, after years of being denied opportunities, many are now being offered low-value contracts and pressured into showing political loyalty.

“Halfway into 2024, they hand you a contract for $2.5 million and make you feel indebted to them. But they’ve been ignoring you since 2020,” he said. “Now in 2025, they tell you that you owe them?”

Housing for Youth: Hughes Wants Reform at 18

Another central point of contention raised by the AFC leader was youth access to housing. He criticized current regulations that require citizens to be 21 years old to apply for house lots, calling it unjust.

“I challenge every political party to commit to giving every citizen a house lot at age 18,” Hughes declared. “Why are we waiting, when Guyana is making $625 million an hour?”

“Milk and Honey” for the Few

According to Hughes, while Guyana has become one of the fastest-growing economies due to oil and gas, its wealth is being hoarded by a select group.

“Only friends, family, and favorites are benefiting. The working class is being left behind,” he argued. “This country is now making GY$1.5 billion an hour—and yet, the poor see none of it.”

Lone Path to the Presidency?

With the AFC going it alone in the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Hughes dismissed any possibility of rekindling a coalition with APNU under the Cummingsburg Accord, stating that the party is instead banking on an independent comeback.

“We’re taking the lonely road—but it’s a road to restore integrity and fairness,” Hughes stated.

As the political season heats up, Hughes has doubled down on his message of accountability, equity, and youth empowerment, signaling a sharpened AFC campaign strategy aimed at galvanizing disaffected voters.

