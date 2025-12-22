‘NOT THE SPEECH THE NATION NEEDED’: AFC WARNS OF DEEPENING DIVISIONS

HGP Nightly News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has sharply criticised President Irfaan Ali following his recent national address, saying it failed to meet basic democratic expectations and missed a critical opportunity to unite a divided country.

In a press release dated December 19, 2025, the AFC said Guyana’s post-independence tradition has long required the Head of State to address the full Parliament, including both Government and Opposition, during the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

According to the party, that democratic convention was undermined when the President delivered what it described as a “throne speech” on the lawns of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, outside the National Assembly of Guyana and in the absence of elected parliamentary representatives.

While acknowledging that elements of the address contained proposals that could benefit Guyanese if properly implemented, the AFC said any potential positives were overshadowed by what it described as a lack of inclusivity. The party argued that the speech failed to articulate a vision for participatory governance as required under Article 13 of the Constitution and offered no framework for meaningful engagement with the Parliamentary Opposition.

The AFC also criticised the absence of clarity on how the National Assembly would function as a co-equal branch of government alongside the Executive and Judiciary, stating that this omission weakened the credibility of the President’s broader commitments. Beyond parliamentary procedure, the party said the address lacked concrete strategies to strengthen the rule of law, tackle large-scale corruption, and manage Guyana’s oil wealth in a sustainable and equitable manner.

According to the AFC, no clear plan was outlined to ensure that all Guyanese benefit fairly from national resources, noting that the release and proper analysis of census data should be a foundational step in that process. The party further argued that the speech failed to meaningfully address the integration of Indigenous communities into mainstream national development, calling the omission serious and consequential for long-term national cohesion.

In its statement, the AFC warned that the President missed a crucial opportunity in the aftermath of the September elections to heal political and social divisions and to reassure a population grappling with economic uncertainty and social anxiety.

Instead, it said the address risks deepening mistrust and alienation, particularly as many Guyanese enter the Christmas season without the relief they were expecting.

Despite its criticism, the AFC said it remains hopeful that meaningful change is still possible, urging leadership that unites rather than divides and calling for governance grounded in inclusion, constitutional respect, and national healing as Guyana moves forward.

