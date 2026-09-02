NEW GENERATOR SET TO BRING 24-HOUR POWER TO KWAKWANI

HGP Nightly News – Residents of Kwakwani are expected to benefit from more reliable electricity as the Government prepares to commission an additional 800 kVA generator in the Region Ten community by next week.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips announced the move during a Cabinet Outreach in Kwakwani, saying the new generator is intended to ensure the community has a 24-hour electricity supply as demand continues to increase.

Kwakwani currently has a generation capacity of 2.3 megavolt-amperes (MVA). The new generator will increase that capacity to 3.1 MVA once it becomes operational.

Phillips said the additional capacity is part of efforts to strengthen electricity reliability and support the community’s continued growth.

A further 1.0 MW generator is also expected to be added by January 2027, providing another boost to Kwakwani’s electricity generation capacity.

The Prime Minister was in Region Ten as part of the Government’s Cabinet Outreach, which allows residents to raise concerns directly with government officials and identify development priorities.

Phillips said the Government’s focus is not only on economic growth, but on ensuring communities across Guyana benefit from the country’s expanding economy.