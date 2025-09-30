Wednesday, October 1, 2025
NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE SOON TO BE COMMISSIONED, REPLICAS OF THE CACIQUE CROWN OF HONOUR MOUNTED ON TWIN TOWERS

By: Marvin Cato | HGPTV Nightly News

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge project has reached another milestone as replicas of the Cacique Crown of Honour—Guyana’s second-highest national award—were mounted atop the structure’s twin towers over the weekend.

The symbolic installation comes as the US$260 million cable-stayed bridge nears completion and final commissioning. Engineers and officials hailed the mounting of the crowns as a moment of national pride, noting that the feature not only enhances the bridge’s aesthetics but also underscores its role as a landmark of Guyana’s infrastructural transformation.

The lighted crowns are expected to illuminate the skyline, creating a visual symbol of achievement and resilience for generations to come. According to the Ministry of Public Works, the bridge has already undergone rigorous phases of load testing to confirm its strength, safety, and durability before the official opening.

When completed, the new Demerara River Bridge will replace the existing aging floating structure, providing safer, more efficient connectivity for thousands of commuters daily and serving as a cornerstone of Guyana’s modern transport network.

