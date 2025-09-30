Wednesday, October 1, 2025
COPS DEMANDED $10K FROM OUTGOING PASSENGER AT CJIA,CAUGHT ON CAMERA, CHARGES PENDING

By: Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly News

Two law enforcement officers are under investigation after they were caught on camera allegedly demanding $10,000 from an outgoing passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to reports, the incident unfolded as the passenger was preparing to depart the country when the officers requested the cash. Video evidence of the exchange has since surfaced, prompting swift intervention by airport security and senior law enforcement officials.

Authorities have confirmed that the two ranks are facing possible charges as internal investigations intensify. Sources indicate that both officers have been removed from duty pending disciplinary action.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many citizens calling for stricter oversight and accountability measures to restore trust in law enforcement.

The matter is now in the hands of investigators, and charges are expected to be filed soon.

